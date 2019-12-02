|
Jacob "Jake" Scott
Jacob William Scott, 30, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. David's Hospital in Austin, TX after complications from a brain stem stroke. Jake was born on May 29, 1989 to Darryl and Rita Simmons Scott in San Angelo. He was raised in Fort Stockton, TX. Jake married his best friend and love of his life, Park Preddy Scott, on December 17, 2011. Their daughter, Piper Mae, was born September 26, 2012. Jake shared a very special bond with his Piper Mae. Jake was a talented artist, having his work displayed at San Angelo's Art in Uncommon Places Pop Art Exhibit. He also used this talent in his career as a hair stylist at A-Rock Salon. Jake enjoyed the company of his many friends, loving family, and many pets he and Piper shared through the years. Jake was a member of the Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Laverna Simmons, paternal grandmother, Betty Scott; and uncle, James "Bo" Simmons. Jake is survived by his loving wife, Park, and daughter, Piper Mae, of San Angelo, parents, Darryl and Rita Scott, of Fort Stockton, paternal grandfather, Arthur Scott of San Angelo, brother, Jeffery Scott and wife Stephanie, of Midland, sister, Courtney Jones and husband Colby of Fort Stockton, sister, Brittney Daniel and husband Laramie of Carlsbad, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends that will miss Jake dearly. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Southgate Church of Christ with burial to follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Derek Luthe, Slade Daniel, Doyle Carter, Jeff Chunn, Clay King and Jayce Logan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Finley Scott, Bo-Bryson Jones, Landry Daniel and Layton Daniel. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
