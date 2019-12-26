|
|
Dr. Jacqueline Jeffery Herold
San Angelo - December 22nd 2019, after a long, courageous fight with ALS, Dr. Jacqueline Jeffery Herold passed away surrounded by her loving family. She demonstrated incredible strength and resilience daily, as she refused to let this disease dim her bright light and sense of humor. A cherished wife, mother, sister, and friend, Jacque's life was defined by her selflessness, determination to help others, and unconditional love.
As a proud Texan she reminded all that she was conceived in Galveston, TX; born in Lorain, Ohio on January 9th, 1945 and raised in Vermilion. As a child she was inspired by her Grandfather's profession, and later moved to NYC to study medicine. She attended SUNY Downstate Medical School, where she met her husband, Joseph Herold. They traveled the country as part of their training; an internship at Galveston UTMB, a military commitment with the US Public Health Service in Arizona, and a residency at the LSU-Tulane Emergency Medicine program in Louisiana.
She started private practice at Odessa Medical Center, and continued at Austin, Seton Medical Center. Jacque later helped to start the emergency department at San Angelo Community Medical Center. The only thing that overshadowed her passion for caring for others was her dedication and unconditional love for her family. Jacque raised her children, Justin, Jenna and Jesse in Bronte. She later practiced across many rural towns in Texas with the goal of providing underserved areas with quality medical care.
Jacque drew strength from her faith, and volunteered within her community and churches; she taught Bible school to many. She had an insatiable curiosity for knowledge, and was excited by food, art, technology, and music (Elvis to Opera). Jacque was happiest being outdoors with Joe, cooking with her son Justin, traveling with her daughter Jenna, and watching documentaries with her son Jesse.
Jacque was caring, humble, generous, and the best wife and mother one could ever ask for. She touched the lives of many, and her legacy will carry on within them. She is survived by Joe, Justin, Jesse, Jenna and her husband Daniel, and her sisters Judy and Joi. An intimate family memorial will be held on December 28th. In her honor, a memorial fund has been established with the ALS Association: http://webgny.alsa.org/goto/Jacque
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019