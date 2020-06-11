Jacqueline "Jackie" Rhea Rogers



San Angelo - Jacqueline "Jackie" Rhea Rogers of Veribest, Texas was born on March 14, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois to Harold and Ethel Marcell. She passed from this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 78 years of age.



Jackie attended East Leyden High School, earned a Cosmetology certificate at Aladdin Beauty College, studied business at Odessa College, and eventually earned an associate degree at Wayland Baptist University. After owning and operating her own beauty shop in Andrews, Texas for several years, she moved to the San Angelo area and worked at Howard College as the Director of Cosmetology for 21 years. In retirement, being the voice for children while volunteering as a Children's Advocate for CASA became her passion.



Jackie was one of a kind to all that knew her. Lots of people have a Granny, but only a select few have had the privilege of having a Granny Jackie. Although she was Granny Jackie to family and friends, she was never the typical "Granny." Joining her clogging team is just one example of how active she was, even up until her later years. She was known to drive with a heavy foot and considered speed limits a mere suggestion. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and rarely missed a celebration, even if it meant driving crazy hours to get there. There has never been a more encouraging and compassionate person, and she was among the best when it came to witty comebacks.



Those left behind to cherish her memory are her siblings Ronald Marcell, Kathrine Fabian, James Marcell, Judy Foster, Betty Connect and Kenneth Marcell; daughter Betty Allison and husband Butch, and son Michael Rhea; grandchildren Todd Allison and wife Kristy, Travis Allison, and Mitch Rhea and wife Sarah; great-grandchildren Kylie Allison, Krista Allison, Kamry Allison, Harley Allison, Mason Rhea, Audrina Allison, and Hudson Rhea and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ethel Marcell, sister Ethel Nolan, brother Thomas Marcell, husband Frankie Lee Rhea, son Mark Rhea, Husband Doc Rogers, and son Frankie Lee Rhea Jr.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel in San Angelo, Texas with Reverend Tamarah Strehli officiating. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









