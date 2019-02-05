|
|
|
Jacqueline Shirley Rutledge Hillegas
San Angelo, TX
Jacqueline Shirley Rutledge Hillegas, 76, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Visitation 9 -11 am Wednesday at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside services 2 pm at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Survivors include children, Jimmy and Stacy Harmes, David and Kerry Hyvarinen and Mandy Oates; siblings, Marilyn, Cynthia and David Rutledge; and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy and a brother, Kenneth.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More