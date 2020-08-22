Jacqulyn "Denisé" Nelson



Jacqulyn "Denisé" Nelson, 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Technically, Denisé did not lose her battle with cancer - when she died the cancer died too, so it was a tie.



Denisé was born in San Angelo, Texas on March 16, 1958 to Lee "Gene" Warren and Iris Francis Warren. Denisé had many joys and hobbies including traveling, reading, refurbishing homes, and spending time with those she loved while enjoying a "just a splash" of wine.



Growing up in San Angelo on the fish hatchery with her family, Denisé accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. She attended Central High School and Southwest Business College. Denisé graduated as a court reporter and then transitioned into a paralegal career. She loved going to trials all over the country and made countless lifelong friends while doing so. Her work in the legal field inspired her to become a passionate CASA child advocate.



Denise' will be remembered for her vivaciousness and pizazz as evidenced by her varied wine glass collection (started because her daughter tired of waiting for her to finish a glass in restaurants so she smuggled them out). Denisé loved to dance whenever the moment struck her. If she wanted to dance and you did not, that was just too bad for you.



Denisé married her love, Gary Nelson, on June 27th, 2009. They moved to their beautiful property in Cedar Creek where she doted on her "Velcro companions", beloved dogs Katie and Baxter. She spent many days sunning herself by the pool at nearby Lost Pines Resort while Gary enjoyed a round of golf.



Denisé is survived by her mother, Iris of San Angelo; husband Gary of Cedar Creek; sister Deann & husband Rob Zetzman of San Angelo; daughters Jessica & husband Leon Durning of Buda and Alicia McCraw & partner Dave Morris of Charleston; and stepdaughters Laura A & husband Eddie Nelson, and Julie A Harding, both of Fort Worth.



The light in her life was her 4-year-old granddaughter, Eleanor Durning, and her other dearly loved grandchildren: Reese, Emily, & Chloë Nelson and Nicholas, Liam, & Quinn Harding. She also leaves behind her beloved nephew and nieces and their children: Dell & Kaitlyn Zetzman (daughters Haylee & Jade), Amy Zetzman & husband Colby Latham (daughter Valerie) and Beth Zetzman & fiancé Brandon Barta.



She was preceded in death by her father, Gene.



The family requests donations be made to CASA of Travis County.



