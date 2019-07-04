Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Church of San Angelo
San Angelo, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Park
Big Spring, TX
Jadyn Kyler Phillips


1999 - 2019
Jadyn Kyler Phillips Obituary
Jadyn Kyler Phillips

San Angelo - Jadyn Kyler Phillips, 20, of San Angelo died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday July 5, 2019 at Christian Church of San Angelo with Pastor Jimmy Hill officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring, TX. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Jadyn was born on May 10, 1999 in Odessa, TX to Brittney Phillips Smith and Colbie Ford. Jadyn lived in Big Spring until he was five years old. He then moved to San Angelo with his mother where he has resided since.

Jadyn was full of life and had a smile that would light up an entire room. Jadyn loved spending time with his family and friends especially hanging out with his dad Mo and cousins Kendall and Reagan. Kendall was his life-long best friend. His true passion was always sports. Jadyn played multiple sports including football, baseball, soccer and basketball. He played for the San Angelo YMCA, City Recreation Department, multiple travel teams and Central High School. Jadyn graduated from Central High School in December of 2016.

Jadyn is survived by his parents Morris and Brittney Smith of San Angelo and Colbie Ford and wife Peggie of Big Spring, Grandmother Karan "Gee" Phillips of Big Spring and Bertie Hawkins and husband Fred of Lubbock, Great Grandmother Joyce Davidson of Big Spring, Uncle Jason Phillips and Aunt Lauri of Forsan, cousins Kendall and Reagan Phillips of Forsan and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jadyn was welcomed with open arms into Heaven by his grandfather "Dodo", Gary Phillips.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to the Gary "Dodo" Phillips Athletic Memorial Scholarship Fund at Forsan ISD PO Box 689 Forsan , TX 79733.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 4, 2019
