Jaime GarciaSan Angelo - On the morning of September 26th, 2020, Jaime Garcia, 58, of San Angelo, TX joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven. Jaime was born on October 13th, 1961 to Martina and Daniel Garcia in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila. In Jaime's teenage years, he relocated with his parents and siblings to San Angelo, TX, where he remained and made a life for himself and his family until his final days. Jaime had a smile that could light up any room he entered; he was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, friend and so much more. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys play, helping others with home projects, detailing his cars, and spending time with his loved ones any chance he got. He was always known for playing an extremely active role in each of his family member's lives, especially his grandchildren's'. Jaime is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Linda Garcia; mother, Martina Garcia; son, Jimmy Garcia; daughters, Angelica Garcia and Anna Carrillo; step-sons, Michael Hernandez, Fidel Hernandez, Rudy Hernandez and Lee Hernandez; step-daughter, Lisa Hernandez Casillas; brothers, Tino Garcia, Armando Garcia, and Joe Garcia; sisters, Sally Garcia, Sonia Corona, and Grisc1elda Cardoso; 28 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two more on the way. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends and family that he loved and cherished dearly. Jaime will be greeted in heaven by his father, Daniel Garcia; first wife and mother of his three children, Rosalind Mendoza; brothers, Julio Cesar Garcia, and Daniel Garcia; and twin grandchildren, Daisy and Daniel Garcia. The viewing will be at 7:00p.m. on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels, 1002 Oakes St, San Angelo, TX 76903. On Friday, October 2nd, 2020 the family has asked that everyone meet at 9:20a.m. at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels. There, a funeral procession will form and be escorted to Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, where we will lay Jaime to rest at 10:00a.m. "I'll look for you among the stars, and each dawn's pastel sky, and whisper words of I love you too, but never say goodbye." -KP, Out of the Ashes