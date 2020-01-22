|
|
Jaime Torres Jr.
Eola - Jaime Torres Jr., 69, of Eola, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in O'Donnell, Texas on July 28, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jaime Torres Sr and Luciana O. Torres, his siblings, Erminia Luna and Johnny Torres Sr. Survivors include his two daughters, both of Eola, Crystal Torres and Lisa Torres and husband Tim; two brothers, Ray Torres and wife, and Fernando Torres and wife Susan, all of Eola; three sisters, Lucy Rivera and Jerry of San Angelo, Olga Rivera and husband Johnny of Eola, and Isabel Rivera and husband Herman of San Angelo; and four grandchildren, Mia, Ezra, Lily, and Annie. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mereta-Eola Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020