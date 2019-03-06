Resources
More Obituaries for Jalene Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jalene Shook Jones


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jalene Shook Jones Obituary
Jalene Shook Jones

San Angelo, TX

Jalene Shook Jones (10/20/1941 - 3/1/2019) has gone home to be with her Lord and Saviour. She will be remembered and cherished by many. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bobby R. Jones, her daughter, Tyra Meighen (Billy), her sons, Joddy L. Jones and Josh R. Jones, her sister, Jerri Fenner (Arlan), two grandsons, six great-grandchildren, extended family, and many wonderful friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.