James A. "Tony" Smith
Big Lake - James Anthony "Tony" Smith, 75, of Big Lake Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Big Lake, TX. James Anthony, affectionately known as "Tony," was born September 25, 1943 in San Angelo, Texas to Edgar and Vivian Goode Smith. He grew up in San Angelo and graduated from Central High School in 1962. After high school, he moved to Austin where he worked as a butcher for a period of time. Austin would be the place where he met the love of his life Evelyn Jo Yocham. They were married September 13, 1969 in Big Lake, Texas. Just shortly before the birth of their first child, they relocated to Big Lake and made their home for almost 50 years, raising three beautiful children. Tony went to work for Oil Field Maintenance in 1969 and began his career in the petroleum industry. He would eventually own his own transportation company Smith and Yocham Transport. He stayed in retirement for about five years until their youngest child started school. He was a hard-working man all of his life and decided to go back to work hauling crude oil for BML Trucking until his final retirement in 2009. Tony was a loving and devoted husband father and grandfather who loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, boating, water skiing, snow skiing, traveling and just being active in the "great outdoors." Aside from his hobbies he loved the Lord and had a tremendous faith in God. Tony was also a Mason in The Big Lake Masonic Lodge #1203.
His Life and legacy of love will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss him! Tony was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Joe Smith, and his dear Stepmom, Joy Stokes. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Jo Yocham Smith, of Big Lake; his children, Tony Roy Smith, of San Angelo, Rebecca Jo Smith Pena and her husband Natalio Pena, Jr., of Big Lake, and James Russell Smith and his wife Cheree Smith, of San Angelo; his Grandchildren, Jacob Shane Avila, Anndie Kathleen Perez, JoDee Elizabeth Perez, Troy Irvin Smith and Macy Rose Smith; his Sisters, Gwen Kirk and her husband Butch, Dianne Lee and her husband Dan, Nancy "Pickles" Shockley and her husband Darrell; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
