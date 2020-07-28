James Armand Chionsini



Jimmy Chionsini passed away on July 21, 2020, in Petoskey, Mich., near his home he shared with his wife of 26 years, Macy. Living on Round Lake in Charlevoix, Mich., was the place he wanted to be - in the summer. He spent his winters in San Angelo, Texas, and on the No Name Ranch.



Jimmy was born in Atlanta, Texas, May 19, 1946. He grew up in La Marque, Texas, with his parents, Emmanuel John Chionsini, Jr., and Dorothy Lynn Chionsini (McCoy). He has four sisters, Lynette Farmer, husband Les; Sheri Sheffield, husband Bucky; Lisa Chionsini, partner Ben; and Marla Dale, husband Chuck.



Prior to joining the U.S. Navy, Jimmy worked for his dad at A&A Machine shop in La Marque. After serving his country, Jimmy began working in the newspaper business for the Carmage Walls group, followed by Hartman Newspapers in towns from as far south as Laredo, Texas, to Presque Isle in northern Maine. With the help of many, in 1978 Jimmy ventured out to start his own newspaper group consisting of small town papers that ultimately became Granite Publications.



Jimmy is survived by his four children, James Chionsini and his two children, Day and Helen; Brandi Chionsini, husband Scott, and her two children, Dylan and Maddie; Jennifer Cortez, husband Marc, and their four children, Hannah, Dominic, Evie, and Kate her husband Michael; J.T. Maroney, wife Shelley, and their children, Ali and Kylie.



Jimmy loved his family and his country. He never met a stranger, and was the life of every party. His list of good friends would fill a telephone book. Jimmy lived a big life, and took those he knew and loved along with him on his ride.



He always said, "You only go around once, but if you do it right, once is enough."



Jimmy did.



Macy plans to have two going away parties for Jimmy. One will be in San Angelo, and the other will be in Charlevoix, both at a later date.



Jimmy gave to many charities. A few of his favorites are the J. Harold Cheek Mammogram Fund he and Macy started at the Baylor Hospital Foundation in Dallas, Texas, Our Lady of Grace Monastery in Christoval, Texas, and the Methodist Children's Home in Waco, Texas.









