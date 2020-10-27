James AufderHeideSan Angelo - James AufderHeide, Jr, 77, of San Angelo was called home to be with his Lord & Savior on October 6, 2020, peacefully at his residence.He was preceded in death by his parents James Sr. & Mary AufderHeide.Jim is survived by his children: Heather Byrd of San Angelo; Jennifer Jackson of Tacoma, WA.; Chris AufderHeide of Ft. Worth; Dianna AufderHeide of Justin, Tx.Grandchildren: Michael Evans, Nathan Holmes, Victoria Jackson, Trey (Sarah) Jackson, Lauryn (Bayo) Ogunsanya, Madison AufderHeide, Jenai Williams, Aiden Heller. His sister: Sally (William) Gibson & nephews Blake & Parker Gibson.Jim was born in McAlester, OK on June 3, 1943.After Graduating from San Angelo Central High School in 1961, he proudly served his country in the US Navy, where he was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal & the National Defense Service Medal.Upon leaving the military, he returned to San Angelo, where he raised his children.He owned and operated Aufco Laundry Sales & Svc until a stroke forced him into an early retirement.Jim was a kind-hearted man who lived a humble life. He loved to spend his time outdoors. He was a devoted father and an avid fisherman. He had a sweet spirit and will be remembered as happy-go-lucky and always smiling.He lived by a simple code: work hard, love your family & honor God. He will be greatly missed."