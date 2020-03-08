|
James Baca
San Angelo - James (Jimmy) Baca passed away March 7, 2020 at the age of 74. Some knew him as "Chicken Jimmy".
He was born October 8, 1945 in Fort Worth, TX to JD and Sena (Makowsky) Baca. He attended schools in San Angelo and graduated from Central High School and Angelo State University with a Masters Degree in Business. He was married to Jimmy Lee Lumbley for over 10 years. He served in the Army and served in Vietnam. As a child, he started helping run the family business (Concho Oil) until his dad's passing in 1989. This is when he started his second hand stores which he ran until his health became so bad. This business was his whole life and he loved talking to everyone who came to his stores. He loved playing baseball from little league through college. Tennis was also a great part of his life and is evident by all his shelves of trophies and newspaper pictures. He never learned to drive and he could be seen riding his bike all over town. He had a loving family which includes: one sister Janice (Jan) Baca Gray and husband Roy; and 2 nephews: Shannon Grantham and wife Cathy, and Austin Grantham. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
The family requests that any memories of him be sent to Jan Gray, 511 Vancil, Winters, TX 79567. Due to his request for cremation, a graveside memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
"We love you Jimmy and we will miss you more than you will ever know."
