San Angelo - James A Briggs

James Aaron Briggs 69 years of age went to be with his Lord on 22 December 2019.

James was born 14 September 1950 in Brownfield Texas to James Milton and Letha Mae Briggs.

Services will be held on 7 January 2020 at the San Angelo State Supported Living Center Chapel in Carlsbad Texas at 1:30 pm, with Chaplain Keith Robinson Officiating.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Letha Briggs of San Angelo, his brother Jimmy Everett Briggs and his sister Belinda Kaye Whitehead.

James is survived by sisters Sheryl Warren of Kingsland Texas, Teresa McMeekin of Pleasanton Texas, Daphne Briggs of Marble Falls Texas, his brothers Don Settle of Slaton Texas and David Briggs of Eden Texas, several Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, and his wonderful extended family at San Angelo State Supported Living Center, who have always provided such thoughtful, kind, compassionate and loving care and friendship for James.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
