James D. Baca



San Angelo - Due to COVID-19, the postponed burial of James D Baca will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10th in Miles Cemetery in Miles, Texas. Jimmy passed away March 7, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. This will be a non-traditional service, as everyone who knew "Chicken Jimmy" would know that he would prefer. Attendees are asked to come with happy stories of their time spent with Jimmy.









