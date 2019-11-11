|
|
James Daniel (JD) Martin
San Angelo - James Daniel (JD) Martin was born January 3, 1932, in Menard County, Texas, to Elsie Hight and CO Martin. He spent his early years in the Menard and London area and attended school in Menard. He then settled in San Angelo where he married the love of his life Gertrude Yeager on May 5, 1956.
As a young man, JD worked bailing hay, building cement tanks, and other miscellaneous jobs until he joined the US Army to serve in the Korean War where he was awarded a Bronze Star. After returning from the war, he went to work in the restaurant supply business. He worked several years at B&H Restaurant Supply and then at Angelo Refrigeration & Supply, where he managed the soft goods department until his retirement.
He was a 60+ year member of the Masonic Lodge, where he had served as a Master Mason. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Some of his grandest memories are the times he spent hunting, fishing, and riding four wheelers with his family and friends. The place he most loved and enjoyed spending time was at Turtle Ranch.
He is survived by his children Doug and Rhonda Martin and Brian and Jolonna Martin of Levelland, TX, and Kathy and Milton Sargent of San Angelo, TX, grandchildren Bradley and Erin Sargent, Preston and Jeannie Martin, Bobby and Whitney Martin, Daniel Martin, Travis Sargent and Brittney Chastain, Callie and Jerry Tennell, Brent and Marissa Martin, Clayton and Mattie Sargent, Paige Martin, and Brock Martin. His 16 Great Grandchildren called him Superpop and were his biggest joy. He is also survived by Sister Wanda and Fred Wilson and brother Bender and Marilyn Martin, both of San Angelo; sisters-in-law Betty Fulgham and Martha Brassie, and brother-in-law Toby Yeager, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special friend Bobbie Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 43 years; sister Louise Wall and husband, JB Wall; and Brother Ray Martin and wife, Brenda Martin; and grandson, Denver Priess.
Visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 10 AM at Calvary Baptist Church with Bobby Roger officiating. Burial will be held at 2:30 PM at Little Saline Cemetery in London, TX. Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
Special thanks to Dr. Charles Marsh for saving Dad's life early on and for his many years of care and treatment; Dr. Marsh's nurse, Donna for her role in Dad's care; to the VA and VA Nurse MaryAnn for the amenities and help supplied the last couple years to make Dad's life easier; to Angela Wray with Visiting Angels; and to the residents and staff of Lyndale for welcoming our Dad and becoming his newest friends and extended family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019