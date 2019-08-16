|
James Edward Binion
San Angelo - James Edward Binion, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He married the love of his life Joy Newman on November 15, 1950. James served in the United States Air Force and then in the Air Force Reserves. He worked for Newsfoto Publishing for 35 years. He was a member of Sierra Vista Methodist Church. James loved fishing and playing domino's with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 siblings and his wife of 66 years. Those left to cherish his memory are his son Gary Binion (Bev), daughter Kathy Frerich (Kevin), son Michael "Bennie" Binion, son Tracy Binion, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 16, 2019