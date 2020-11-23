1/1
James Edward Crooks
James Edward Crooks

San Angelo - James Edward Crooks, 70, of San Angelo, TX passed from this life on November 21, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Covid.

James was born on April 4, 1950 in San Angelo, Texas to Herschel Crooks and Onita Wilson Crooks. He graduated from Lake View Highschool in 1968. James married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Vicki Rannefeld, on September 18, 1971. They shared 49 short years together.

James was drafted into the United States Army shortly after he graduated high school. He was a Vietnam Veteran and was always proud of his military service. James retired from the United States Postal Service.

Since his youth James had a passion for motorcycles and tried to ride every day. He loved his family, going to the shooting range, shopping for vehicles, and road trips with an occasional pit stop at the casino in his later years. But his greatest joy was being a "PawPaw" to his granddaughter, Quinn.

James is survived by his wife and their two children. A son, Jimmy Crooks and wife, Katy, of The McDonald Observatory (Fort Davis), Texas, and a daughter, Melissa McKee, and husband Randy of Friendswood, Texas and one granddaughter, Quinn McKee. James also is survived by two sisters, Sharon Harvey of Lubbock, Texas and Darla Burn of Georgetown, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Debbie Woodard.

A graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Friday November 27th at 11:00 to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Meals for the Elderly or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online

register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
