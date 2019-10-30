Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Peiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Peiser


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Peiser Obituary
James Edward Peiser

Veribest - James Edward Peiser, 89, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home.

Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Burial will follow at Mullins Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Peiser was born March 10, 1930, at 6 Mile Crossing near Veribest. James was a veteran of the US Army. He was a lifelong resident of the Veribest and San Angelo communities. He married Dorothy Shannon on July 24, 1976, in San Angelo. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2013. James worked at West Texas Utilities for 39 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Veribest United Methodist Church. James was a member of the WTU Blown Fuses Retirement Group. He was able to attend their last meeting and always enjoyed seeing everyone. James liked tinkering around the house and working on antique riding lawnmowers. He used his carpentry skills to build decorative furniture items and bird houses.

James is survived by his daughter, Renee' Peiser of Irving; special friends, Jamie and Kerry Rainey of San Angelo; and mant nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now