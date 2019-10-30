|
|
James Edward Peiser
Veribest - James Edward Peiser, 89, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, November 1, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Burial will follow at Mullins Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Peiser was born March 10, 1930, at 6 Mile Crossing near Veribest. James was a veteran of the US Army. He was a lifelong resident of the Veribest and San Angelo communities. He married Dorothy Shannon on July 24, 1976, in San Angelo. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2013. James worked at West Texas Utilities for 39 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Veribest United Methodist Church. James was a member of the WTU Blown Fuses Retirement Group. He was able to attend their last meeting and always enjoyed seeing everyone. James liked tinkering around the house and working on antique riding lawnmowers. He used his carpentry skills to build decorative furniture items and bird houses.
James is survived by his daughter, Renee' Peiser of Irving; special friends, Jamie and Kerry Rainey of San Angelo; and mant nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019