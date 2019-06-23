|
James Evan Robertson, Sr.
San Angelo - Heaven received another angel Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with the sudden passing of James Evan Robertson Sr. He first blessed the lives of his mother and father Mr. Astor Woodrow (A.W.) and Mary Elizabeth Robertson coming into this world on November 14, 1949.
James was very fortunate to have shared his childhood with his five siblings, Jean, Clinton, Linda, Janice, and Robert.
James' outlook on life and the way he raised his children was simple. He taught them by example. He was a kind spirit who loved and saw the good in everyone he met. He was a man of his word and was someone others could confide in and count on in times of need.
James is survived by his son Michael and wife Sherry, son James Jr. (Jimmy) and wife Debbie, and daughter Angela Robertson and partner Mike Trimble. He is also survived by his brother Clinton and wife Bobbie. Along with numerous family members, many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
James loved truck driving and worked for 20 + years within the field. He was passionate about his Dodge trucks, his westerns, and wrestling. He enjoyed spending time with his family, BBQ's, planting rose bushes, and dancing. He was a Texan at heart and a one of a kind man who will be missed by all who knew him.
A special thank you to Clint for always checking in on dad and for taking the time to show him how much he meant to you. He looked to you as another son. To Aunt Bobbie, for the support during this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to the wonderful staff of ST. Gabriel's Hospice & Palliative Care for the amazing care and love you shared with our father. Thank you Darla, Vicki, Shandy, Mike, Rene, and Amber.
Visitations in honor and celebration of his life will be held all day on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 pm. Graveside services are at 10 am on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Fairmount Cemetery on Avenue N. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 23, 2019