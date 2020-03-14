|
|
James "Taco" Everitt Watkins
James "Taco" Everitt Watkins was born September 4, 1961 in San Angelo, Texas to James Everitt Watkins and Rumula Juarez WatkinsDavis. He was raised outside of Water Valley, Texas on the Harris Ranch until his father passed away. He then moved to Prague, Oklahoma to live with his Uncle Tony and Aunt Mary Juarez and later moved to Stroud where he graduated from Stroud High School in 1980. Taco was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Tommie Jean Watkins; special friends, Ida B and Birdog Rogers; along with other loved family members and friends.
Taco passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones on February 17 , 2020. Family lovingly stayed by his side until his honor walk to donate his organs and help others on February 18, 2020.
Taco married Donna (Sebastian) on June 12, 1982 in Meeker, Oklahoma and they celebrated 37 wonderful years together. They had one child, Kendra (Watkins) Butler and son-in-law Alex Butler. Taco was the proud grandpa to his only grandson, Jaxon James Butler.
Taco is survived by wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandson, siblings, Shirley and her husband Terry Wojtek of Sterling City, Texas, Theresa Henry, Tony Juarez, Bobby Juarez, Lawrence Brown; nieces, Shannon
Jameson and Keegan Olivan; special friends, Craig and Barbara Sechrist, Greg Sebastian, Tom Riviera; along with many loved aunts, and other family members.
The family will have a celebration of his life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at Meeker City Hall. Arrangments are under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020