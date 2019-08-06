|
James Ferrell Bailey, Jr.
San Angelo - James Ferrell Bailey, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. He was 58 years old and was born in San Angelo, Texas. He married his best friend and soulmate Wanda Gilbert Bailey on June 10th, 1988. James lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures by spending every moment of every day with his wife, family, and friends. James was a simple man and lived a simple life and would not have wanted it any other way. He was the most unselfish, caring, sweet man anyone has ever met. James always had a smile on his face and tons of love in his heart. He never met a stranger and always had time to talk to anyone. James was an awesome child of God and had child-like faith. The family is at peace knowing how excited he was when he walked through the gates of heaven barefoot just like Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Francis Bailey, his brother Freddy Bailey, and his granddaughter Cassidy Schmidt. James is survived by his wife, Wanda Bailey, sister Margaret Darby, brother in law Roger Gilbert, children Racheal Adams and husband Cory, Kristy Watts, Robert Schmidt, Kevin Schmidt, Christina Stelene and husband Robert, grandkids Haley, Starla, Amber, Alexis, Daniel, Robert, Shelby, Sara Jo, three great-grandkids and his best friend William Willis.
Visitation will be held all day on August 6, 2019, at the funeral home with family receiving visitors from 5 pm to 8 pm. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, August 7th, 2019 at Santa Anna Cemetery in Santa Anna, Texas. Services will be rendered by Pastor Julian Falcon of Word of Life. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
