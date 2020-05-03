|
James Harlan "Hollywood" McWilliams
San Angelo - James Harlan "Hollywood" McWilliams, 89, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Menard to Mack and Iris McWilliams on April 19, 1931. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, loved woodworking, building things in his shop and square dancing with the love of his life, Hazel Ruth McWilliams. He was All-District while playing football for Menard High, and also played as a freshman for TCU. He worked for over 40 years in various agricultural and manufacturing jobs, before retiring in 1996.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; Hazel, his wife of 63 years; and two daughters, Theresa Gail McWilliams and Dana Lois Highsmith. He leaves behind two sons, Stephen Kyle McWilliams and Jeffrey Keith McWilliams; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Burrell; son-in-law Bobby Highsmith; and daughter-in-law Janice Hammond; grandchildren Christopher, Benjamin, Caitlin, Melanie, Heather, Jason, Amber, and Angela; and great grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends.
There will be a viewing for Harlan from 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M., at Rest Haven Cemetery in Menard, Texas.
Consistent with the actions taken by many churches, congregations, and places of worship across the state, employees, volunteers, and attendees MUST wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). When seating please skip a row, members in the same family may sit together, and then every separate family should sit 6 feet apart.
