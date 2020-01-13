|
James Henry Cobb
San Angelo - Farewell for now to James Henry Cobb, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. James, who resided in San Angelo, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Dallas, TX. His family is saddened that he is gone from them but are happy he is in heaven. James was born on May 8, 1940 in Hawkins, Texas to Henry Jenkins Cobb and Grace Cox Cobb.
As a youngster, he enjoyed all outdoor activities including exploring the woods. He claimed his first deer when he was about as tall as the gun was long. His love of hunting continued with elk hunting in Colorado. He also enjoyed taking an occasional buffalo. James did like to tell stories of his hunts and one could never tell if they were embellished!
In his school years, James played basketball and football and was an accomplished player of both sports. In his senior year of high school, he was selected as All Texas-All Star in the Texas Sports Roundup. James used his sports prowess in coaching his children's soccer games and giving advice now and then to them in their tennis competitions. Their tan Suburban saw many miles for tennis tournaments.
After graduating from University of Texas, he married his long time sweetheart Nancy Cash Cobb in Hawkins, TX in 1962. Their time together began in the Baptist Cradle Roll at the First Baptist Church of Hawkins. Their attraction to each other started in high school and continued on with a marriage of 57 years. While Nancy was studying at Baylor, he transferred there for his sophomore and junior years but completed his degree at UT his senior year. His blood ran more orange than green though for football games, he tried to remain neutral.
One of James' other passions was fishing. He taught all his hobbies and skills to Nancy and the children. One thing that was especially enjoyed by the children was "living off the land" which might consist of raiding a bird's nest for eggs, placing them in a can with pond water and cooking over a campfire. He taught the children to never kill an animal for fun but to use it for food. Snakes might be a different matter!
His professional career began as an underwriter for a large insurance company. In 1969, James was invited to join Trimble-Batjer Insurance Agency, a long time prominent agency in San Angelo. He became a partner in 1971 and retired in 1997 as Managing Partner. He was fond of sharing his knowledge of insurance and even influenced a few young adults to consider that career. James received many awards for his accomplishments and was published in a trade magazine.
At Coolwater Ranch on the banks of the Pine River in Colorado, the family began what would become 49 years of over-the-top fun. The river had wonderful trout fishing surrounded by majestic mountains, spruce and pine trees. He and Nancy eventually wanted a slice of their own in Colorado which they have loved for 20 years while having the cabin for their children and grandchildren. They all have enjoyed feeding hummingbirds and watching the deer, turkey, foxes, rabbits and elk.
James was a devoted husband. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; brother Jerry and wife Pat of Dallas; son Justin Cobb and his wife Sarah of Fredericksburg, TX; daughter Jennifer Jost and husband, Chris of Del Rio, TX; grandchildren, Bailey Reed, Jackson Cobb, Macy Cobb, Jayden Jost, Ryder Jost,and Ramsey
Cobb; and many other cherished relatives including nieces, nephews, and cousins. James was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Elizabeth Pickett and sister Carolyn Cannaday.
The memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Curran officiating.
If desired, memorials may be made to a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020