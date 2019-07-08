Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery
Wall, TX
Resources
James Henry Kadlacek


1939 - 2019
James Henry Kadlacek Obituary
James Henry Kadlacek

San Angelo - James Henry Kadlacek, 79, of San Angelo, Texas passed away July 5th, 2019. He was born October 4th, 1939 in Eola, Texas to parents William and Elizabeth (Reiners) Kadlacek. He was a graduate of Wall High School, a member of the Texas National Guard, and devoted Catholic. He is survived by daughters Deborah Renee Orr and her husband, Jay and grandson, Jack Henry; Kay Lynn Gilbert and her husband, Billy and grandchildren Taran Tippett, Crissi Morris, Cody Tippett and Cameron Gilbert; stepson, David Holloway and his wife, Debra and grandson, Justin; Great grandchildren Kaytlyn, Breanna, Kaydence, Haley, Dixie, and Riley; brothers Louis, Raymond and wife, Leona; sisters Rose Marie Schwartz and Elsie Hirt; special friends Pauline Groff, Kevin and Jody Groff; and numerous nephews and nieces. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at 10 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery in Wall, Texas.His family and friends would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Shannon hospital for their care and compassion. Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 8, 2019
