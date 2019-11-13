|
|
James Lee (Jimmy) Barbee
James Lee (Jimmy) Barbee of Fort Stockton, Texas died in his home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the age of 92.
He was born August 6, 1927 in Fort Collins, Colorado. At the age of 17 his mother signed for him to join the Navy as a Seabee. He served in the Navy on two ships, the USS Palaw and the USS Midway. He also served at the Battle of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Throughout his career he received medals for Good Conduct, China Medal, American Area Asiatic, Pacific Area, Philippine Liberation, European African Area, and the Victory WWII Medal. He finished his Navy career in Norfolk, VA as a deep sea diver. He went on to become a Major in the West Texas Civil Air Patrol, Group 16. He was also a Group Commander, a Colonel, in the Confederate Air Force.
After his military career, he pursued a love of knife making. Barbee Knives became a sought after knife not only in West Texas but also worldwide.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patsy Lee Barbee. Also surviving are his three children, Johnny Lee Barbee, Marla Dobson and her husband Mickey Dobson, and Sharron Spears as well as his grandchildren Jennifer Barbee, Jillian Walker, Brian Barbee, Taylor Condit, Barbee Condit, Jody Priest, and Nelson Schauer. Additionally he has 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by other close family members to include his brother and sister in law, Johnny Rae and Janis Barbee, Eddie and Charlotte Bradford, Jimmy Rae and Denise Barbee, and Bill "Cowboy" Condit.
Funeral services will be entrusted to Kerbow Funeral Home in Ozona, Texas. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ozona. The family will receive visitors immediately following at the Visitor Center 505 15th St. Ozona, Texas. The family requests donations be made to the Permian Basin Honor Flight in lieu of flowers.
Jimmy "Grandaddy" Barbee will leave behind a legacy of love of family, his country, and West Texas. All that knew him knew his passions. He will be forever missed but comfort rests knowing he lived a full life.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019