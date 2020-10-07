James Lynn Glass
Big Spring - James Lynn Glass, 82, passed to eternal life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family members and caregivers. Lynn was born in San Angelo, Texas on October 1, 1938 to parents Willie and David Glass of Sterling City. He was the middle child, looking up to his big brother, Larry, and looking over his little sister, Willene. Lynn grew up on the Glass Lacy Creek Ranch in Sterling County, 15 miles west of Sterling City. He often spoke of childhood memories of hunting with his dogs on Lacy Creek, mischief with his cousins, and Sunday afternoon gatherings with family. Collecting Indian artifacts became his lifelong hobby. He learned the value of hard work beginning in junior high while digging post holes for fence construction, and spending days on horseback doctoring livestock for screwworms. Lynn attended Sterling City schools, graduating in 1957. He attended Texas Christian University and received his BS in geology in 1961. He served two years active duty in the US Army in the 35th Corps of Engineers, was promoted to First Lieutenant, then after his honorable discharge came back to Sterling County in 1963 to join his family in the ranching business.
In 1969 Lynn met and married Helen Irene Sisco from Water Valley. Helen and Lynn settled into their home on the Glass Ranch in northeastern Glasscock County, where they still reside 51 years later. Helen and Lynn have three children—Elizabeth and husband, Shelby Staggs from Lubbock, Wesley and wife, Ashley Glass from Sterling City, and Jamie and husband, Baylor Walker who also live on the Glasscock County ranch. Wesley and Baylor have partnered with Lynn in the ranching business for over 20 years. The Glasses have eight grandchildren: Mallory, Joelle, and Sawyer Staggs, Peighton and Carter Glass, and Shawn, Lyndee, and Mason Walker.
Lynn epitomized the values of the West Texas rancher: love of the land, love of family, and love of God the Creator. Lynn had a strong work ethic and a fierce determination to protect and care for his livestock, and to conserve and improve his ranchland. The Glass family received a Texas Family Land Heritage award in 1990 given to families whose properties have been in continuous agriculture production for 100 or more years. He was proud of his family ranching heritage and felt that ranching was his calling. He loved his wooled Rambouillet sheep and his Hereford/Angus black baldy cattle. He was twice named Conservation Rancher by the North Concho River Soil and Water Conservation District and served as President of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association in 2007-2008. Lynn also served as a director of the Glasscock County Underground Water Conservation District for 11 years. He was a member of the Glasscock County ISD board, serving in that capacity for 15 years. He also belonged to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
Lynn was a faithful member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling City. In 2005 he and Helen moved their membership to First Presbyterian Church of Big Spring and became active there.
Pallbearers are Lynn's eight grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Glass, Dick Boger, Warner Phillips, Barney Sisco, Dennis Fuchs, Bill Stroman, John Phillips, Stan Garrison, Lee Bloodworth, Bob Bowlin, and Mike Baker.
Lynn had a deep respect and appreciation for the men who have worked for him for so many years: Charlie and Stella Carter, Vicente Guerrero, Santana Luna, Junior Luna, Jim and Lauri Spivey and Dustin Miller.
Lynn's family wishes to thank Home Hospice of Big Spring, especially Kimmy Teeters, Beverly Grant, and loving caregivers Chris Camacho, Hilda Martinez, Laura, Matthew, & Noemi Mojica, Cynde Musgrove, Virginia Bernal, and Anna Silva.
Graveside services will be at 9:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Montvale Cemetery in Sterling City. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Big Spring. The family will receive friends in the Courtyard following the service at the church. . Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and masks are encouraged. He will lie in state from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com