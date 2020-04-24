|
James "Jim" Martin Fillpot
San Angelo - Jim was born February 2, 1934 in Lamesa, Texas and joined his family, George and Hazel Fillpot and 3 sisters, on the family farm northeast of Lamesa in the Hancock Community. Many years later, a second son was born to George and Hazel Fillpot. The Hancock School was so small he started 1st grade at age 5 and completed 8th grade at age 12. The school was then consolidated with the Lamesa School System that provided bus service and indoor plumbing. He graduated high school at age 16 and worked in Lamesa for a year. He then joined his Dad farming in 1951, the first year of another drought that resulted in crop failure that ended his desire to be a farmer. Oil drilling was very active in the Lamesa area at this time so Jim found employment as a derrick man from 1952 to 1956. Jim was drafted April 1, 1956 by the U.S. Army. He performed his basic training in Arkansas before being assigned to base personnel at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland. While in the Army he decided to attend college and received an early discharge to start classes in January, 1958. Jim attended West Texas State College in Canyon, Texas and received a B.B.A. Degree with a major in accounting in January 1961; taking just 36 months to complete. Jim started his employment in Health Care at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Texas in January 1961 and in 1963 took the job of Director of Personnel. Jim met Jean Hudson, who also worked at Northwest Texas Hospital and they married July 27, 1963. They had their son, Jay, in 1965. In 1966, Jim was accepted in a master's degree program in Hospital Administration at Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri. While in St. Louis for 1 year, Jean supported the family since graduate students were not allowed to work. The next move for the family was to Austin, Texas. Jim did an Administrative Residency at Brackenridge Hospital for 1 year in order to complete his master's degree requirement. While in Austin, their daughter Jody was born on February 28, 1968. Not long after this, the family moved to McAllen, Texas where Jim worked at McAllen General Hospital for 5 years. In 1973 Jim and his family made their final move to San Angelo, Texas where he was the Administrator for Shannon Medical Center until his retirement in 1999. Over his 26 years working at Shannon he met many wonderful people and made many precious friendships. Jim was active in American Hospital Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, and Texas Hospital Association where he served as trustee for 4 years. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jean Fillpot, son Jay (wife Angela and daughter Addyson) and daughter Jody (Connie). Jim is also survived by his brother Ed Fillpot (Barb) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents George and Hazel Fillpot, sisters Joyce Bolch, Doris Jay, and Betty McCown. Open visitation with a maximum of 10 people at a time will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020