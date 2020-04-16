Services
James Ray (Jimmy) Click


1932 - 2020
James Ray (Jimmy) Click Obituary
James Ray (Jimmy) Click

James Ray (Jimmy) Click was born July 19, 1932 in San Angelo, Texas to James Alexander Click and Nancy Elizabeth (Burton) Click and died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 87 years 8 months and 20 days.

Survivors are his wife Janet, brother, Valton (Brenda) Click from Abilene, and sister, Marcia Dye from San Angelo. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Yvonne Shirley.

Beloved children are: Lyndel Click (Darlene) from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Dawn Richards from Irving, Texas, Randell Ray Click from Corsicana, Texas, and Dana Keneipp (Murray), From Kennedale, Texas. Grandchildren, Ryan Click, Lisa Boyle, Derrick Dupree, Christine Bullard, Rachel Armistead.

Much loved stepchildren are: Mark Sarckees & Emma, Kathie Larsen and Ray Sarckees and their families. Also longtime and dear friend, Johnny Reister in Midland, Texas.

Jim was a talented cartoonist and delighted his family with his many cartoon creations.

Jimmy, we will miss your sense of humor and your excellent story telling ability, along with your pranks and practical jokes.

...rest high on that mountain…Jim…your work on earth is done…

Arrangements were under the direction of Nalley Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory in Midland, Texas. A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be at a later date.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
