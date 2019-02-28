Services
Love Funeral Home - Sonora
409 E 2nd
Sonora, TX 76950
(325) 387-2266
James Barton
James Robert Barton

James Robert Barton

Sonora, TX

James Robert Barton passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home in Sonora surrounded by family and friends.

James was born to James Theodore "Brother" Barton and Mary Ruth (Pierson) Barton on May 24th, 1952 in Del Rio, TX where he grew up. He graduated from Comstock High School in 1970 and began ranching a few years later in Sonora, TX.

James started in the goat business and found his niche in the Cashmere industry. He made appearances at the Denver Livestock Show and the annual Cashmere show in Boerne, TX as the Cashmere industry bloomed and boomed in the 1990s. He was the Champion United States Cashmere Goat Shearer for 3 years; people came from all over the nation to learn from him and watch him shear, grade and classify cashmere. James also traveled the United States as one of the Premier Cashmere Judges. He has made an impact on agriculture not only locally, but everywhere he worked with Cashmere.

In 1989, James married Glenda Jayne Mills and recently celebrated 30 years of marriage. To his family, he was the greatest husband, Dad and Papaw. He worked, ranched, and enjoyed life to the fullest on the golf course, at the casino and playing 42 with friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ruth (Pierson) Barton, his father, Theodore "Brother" Barton, his brother, Bill Bratton, and his sister, Caroline Bratton.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda; three daughters, Jennifer Barton, Kelly (Bryan) Petras and Jessica (Joe) Dombroski; nine grandchildren, Steven (Christy) Gartman II, Mary Gartman, Johnny Gartman, James Gartman, Bailey Petras, Ty Petras, Ray Petras, Madison Dean and Kayli Woods; and nieces, Crystal (Steve) Wallace and Tammy Morrow. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren and additional extended family.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Love Funeral Home in Sonora. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church located at 111 East Oak Street in Sonora on Friday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor Matt Killough and Father Casey Burkhouse. Graveside service will follow at the Sonora Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Jeremy Dawson, Don Spiller, David O'Banon, Jerry Don Balch, Keith Hudson and Freddy Villafane. Honorary Pallbearers include Joe Brown, Jimmy Cahill, Keith King, Thurman Morrow, Joe David Ross, Savell Shannon, J.W. Sutton, Carl Teaff and John K. Wilson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Madhav Rudraraju, the staff of Methodist Specialty and Transplant of San Antonio, Lynn Burchell and the staff of Alvis F. Johnson Home Health and Hospice of Sonora for their help and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a . Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 28, 2019
