|
|
James Robert Zentner
San Angelo, TX
Just five days shy of his 90th birthday, James Robert (Bob) Zentner died peacefully in his home. Bob was born, February 27, 1929, to Tony and Wilma Zentner is the small community of Rowena, Texas. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Rowena before attending Texas A&M University. He married Billie Margret Wetzel in 1958 and became the father of three children. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1950 with a degree in Architecture. He and his good friend Alex Chakos formed Chakos and Zentner Architects. Later, Marx Marcum joined the partnership and the firm Chakos, Zentner, and Marcum AIA became a respected Architectural firm in San Angelo and throughout the area. He took great pride in every building he designed. Perhaps his greatest pride was the design of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Bob knew and valued the work of talented, local artisans and incorporated their art in many aspects of his design. It truly was a labor of love. Even after retirement, he continued to support the Catholic Diocese of San Angelo as a consultant and supervisor of smaller building projects. It was not uncommon to see him sitting at his small drafting table in his bedroom. Bob had the privilege of serving many organizations, especially West Texas Rehab.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, his parents, his brother Tony, and his great grandson Wyatt Zentner.
He left a legacy of love to his son Jim Zentner (Denise), his daughter Liz Mayville (Ken), and his son Kyle Zentner (Samantha). He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Chris and Mathew Zentner, Kara Townley, and Cole Mayville, Josh, Kylie and Zoey Zentner. He also had five great- grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his sister Karen Zentner, sister-in law Margie Zentner and a very special cousin Jackie Taylor. He had several cousins, nieces and nephews. He had a special bond with his family from Monroe, LA.
The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Kindred Hospice, West Texas Rehab Center, or Meals for the Elderly.
Bob was most passionate about his God, his family, and Texas A&M.
Gig'em Pop.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 in the family room at the church.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019