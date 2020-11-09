James Steven Fisher



James Steven Fisher, a.k.a. Jim, Jimbo, Dad, or Grumpy, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, during the early morning of Friday, November 6th, 2020, at the age of 60. He fought a hard two-year battle for his health and encountered multiple medical complications during his brave fight.



Jim was born in San Antonio, TX at Lackland Air Base Hospital on February 5, 1960, to Virginia Ruth Clark and James Aldon Fisher, the oldest of four kids. Jim grew up working in the family horse business that shaped and influenced his life. He was surrounded by animals, farm equipment, tools, trucks, and "stuff that needed fixing." With land to explore and a penchant for a squirrel hunt, Jim roamed the woods of SC for most of his youth as a budding naturalist with a love of nature and the outside world.



Tall and strong, he served as his Dad's "sanitary engineer" for most of his middle and high school years, meaning he scooped and spread countless tons of horse manure. During high school he drove a school bus, played football, and maintained good grades despite his best efforts to skip as much school as possible.



After high school he attended Clemson University for two years, later transferring to Angelo State University in San Angelo, TX, where he met his future wife Teresa, trying to make her laugh in accounting class.



Jim and Teresa discovered their mutual love of nature, dogs, kids, country life and traditional family values (not necessarily in that order) and were married on October 1st, 1983 at Southlake Baptist Church in San Angelo, TX. This year marked their 37th anniversary and it was a partnership of love, laughter and mutual respect until the end.



Jim and Teresa were entrepreneurs at heart and partnered in a successful restaurant "The Wharf" in San Angelo. Jim's talent with a lip-on ribeye, a brisket or almost any other cut of meat was perfected during this early restaurant adventure. The next adventure they tackled was ranching on a 63- section spread in Irion County, TX. While in West Texas, they became the proud parents of two daughters. Ashley Megan was born May 12, 1986, followed by Sarah Marie on January 16, 1990. In 1993 Jim and Teresa decided to relocate one last time and came to Bowie, TX to assist Teresa's aging parents, Tom and Kay Batchelor. This move framed the remaining chapters of their personal and professional lives.



Over the past 27 years in the Bowie area, Jim and Teresa grew their business into Jim Fisher Construction, which allowed Jim to bring his work ethic, intellect for people and professional skills together to serve hundreds of customers by offering excellent work at a fair price. He took great pride in a job well done and collected many life-long friends who began their relationship with Jim either as a customer or simply a chance acquaintance. He and Teresa seldom advertised, preferring instead to rely on the all-important word-of-mouth references after a job was completed to a customer's satisfaction.



Jim eventually finished building his family's home where he lived for the past 18 years, tucked back in the woods surrounded by nature with plenty of space for recreation and hobbies. Building a beautiful home for his family was one of his proudest accomplishments. Countless happy memories full of love and laughter and Jim and Teresa's incredible hospitality were made here. His family and friends never doubted that they were valued and welcome at any time.



The center of Jim's world was his family. He was an incredible father, grandfather, husband, son, brother, and brother-in-law. He modeled his own values to those around him, and pushed the people he loved to be ethical, dependable, respectful, patriotic, independent and loving. He was a role-model and hero to his siblings, in-laws, children and grandchildren. He moved through his life with abundant, generous, effortless love for what he believed in and there were few people he met that didn't remember him. He was quick witted, funny and smart. There was a natural irreverence in him that taught all those around him to find the fun and humor in almost any situation. If you were one of the rare souls to get a word in when Jimbo was on a roll, then we salute you.



Jim was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and in-laws Tom and Kay Batchelor.



He is survived by his wife Teresa; daughters Ashley and husband JJ Snider, and Sarah and husband Broddie Chaney; and six grandchildren, Wyatt, Reese, Josie, Clara, and Mamie Snider, and Austin Chaney. He is also survived by his mother Virginia, and her husband A.C. Lacy of Mertzon, TX and multiple extended family from both his Clark and Fisher lineage. In addition, he leaves three adoring siblings who will miss their big brother forever, three brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite vocational scholarship fund in his honor. A memorial will be planned for friends and family, when we can all safely get together.









