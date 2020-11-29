James Terry Smart
San Angelo - James Terry Smart (72) lost his battle with complications of Covid 19 on Friday, November 20, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jeff Foxx, officiating. Military honors will be afforded by Ft. Hood Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Smart was born on April 20, 1947 in Tyrone, Oklahoma, to Cecil C. and Joy Dodson Smart. James was a graduate of Lake View High School, he lived most all his life in Tom Green county except for the time he served in the Army in Vietnam after training at Ft. Hood. James was known for his ability to build or repair anything and enjoyed taking things apart to study how they were made. At the age of 6 or 7 he received a Tonka truck and proceeded to dismantle it to a flat piece of sheet metal. When adults were shocked, he quickly reassembled it and it only wobbled a little! That interest and ability served him well in the Ethicon machine shop, state hospital and other local businesses where he utilized his machinist skills.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Terry Ann Smart; two sons, Keith Smart and wife Jennifer of San Angelo, Antoine Lewis and wife Jennifer of San Angelo; three daughters, Lisa Smart, Monica Box and husband Jason, and Shicole Lewis and husband Teo all of San Angelo; 8 grandchildren; two great granddaughters; an uncle, Gerald Dodson of Houston; sister, Karen Neumann and husband David of San Angelo; a brother, Steven Smart and wife Brenda of Colleyville; and two sisters-in-law, Pearl James and Barbara Anthony both of San Angelo. James is proceeded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kay Reinbold, and Belinda Chorn; and mother-in-law, Willie Jones.
