James W. "Jim" Delheimer
San Angelo - James' journey in life began on October 21, 1935 when he was born on a farm in Illinois to Walter and Irma Delheimer. He graduated from High School in 1953 and spent one year at the University of Illinois. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart Ruth. His journey in the Air Force took them to many places including Syracuse University where he became a Russian Linguist. Then on to Turkey, California, Texas, Germany, Nebraska, Pakistan and Alaska. Along the way, they were blessed with four children. James retired from the Air Force in 1977. He then enrolled at Angelo State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and then his Master's Degree. After completion of his education, he entered the U.S. Civil Service at Goodfellow AFB where he spent many hours traveling as the Chief of Plans and Programs working for the Wing Commander. He retired from Civil Service in 1997 and bought a RV and he and Ruth traveled the United States visiting family and old friends. They spent the winters in Florida and the summers in Colorado making new friends along the way. They settled back into regular life in San Angelo and life was good until James was diagnosed with dementia in 2007. His journey with dementia was slow but steady and ended on March 25, 2020. Preceding him in death were his parents, Walter and Irma and one brother, Leon. He leaves behind 4 siblings, Dennis, Richard, Jean Corrigan, and Julie Cotter. Left to mourn his passing is his loving and devoted wife, Ruth and their children, Victoria and Larry, Michael and Debra, Teresa and Milt and Kevin and Donna. James also left behind 5 grandchildren, Heather, Teresa Beth, James, Valarie and Jason and 5 great grandchildren. The family also wishes to thank Kindred Hospice for the excellent care James received during his final days and the guidance given to them. The family would like everyone to know that a celebration of Jim's life will be held on a later date once the public health concern issue has subsided. They graciously extend their understanding to everyone with concerns about personally supporting them and will celebrate his life when everyone can attend.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020