James Wahsmann
Rowena - James Lawrence Wachsmann, 70 of San Angelo, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in a Fort Worth hospital. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels North. Military graveside will be 2 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Rowena with Rev. JT Tucker officiating.
James was born May 9, 1949 in San Angelo to Lillian Anderle and Lawrence Anton Wachsmann. He attended and graduated from Miles High School. James attended Angelo State University before joining the Navy in June of 1967. He served 6 years before being honorably discharged in 1973. James was a farmer in the Rowena area for many years. He later worked as a blacksmith repairing and rebuilding farm equipment.
James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by: his children, Lawrence (Gene) Wachsmann of Rowena, Michelle Shaffer and husband Roger of Springtown, and Dianna Juarez and husband Paul of Rogers, AR; grandchildren, Trey Wachsmann, Cole Wachsmann, Rusty Sallee, Logan Sallee, Maximo Juarez, and Victor Juarez; and sister, Lavern Hoelscher of Wall.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019