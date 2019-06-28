|
James Walker Vinson Jr, "G-paw"
San Angelo - James Walker Vinson, 85 entered his heavenly home on June 26th, 2019. He was born on January 14th, 1934 to James and Mary Vinson. He attended Sunset School of Preaching and worked as a personal worker for churches in Oregon and Arizona.
He loved the Lord wholeheartedly and shared that love with all he came in contact with. He married his childhood sweetheart Lucille Warriner in 1951 and was married over 50 years before her passing in 2003. He has resided in San Angelo since 1986 and was a member of Southgate Church of Christ. He is survived by son David Vinson of Tye, TX, son and daughter in law Paul and Vickie Vinson of Boerne, TX, Cindy Vinson; three grandchildren, Michelle Vinson of Washington, Grant and Laney Vinson of Boerne, TX, great grandson Devon Vinson of Washington, Cattie Makai Hall, Steven Marshall Marbut as well as numerous friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by brother AJ Vinson.
Deepest gratitude to Southgate Church of Christ and Hospice of San Angelo for their overwhelming kindness and support. A special thanks to Mary Grimes for her constant devoted and loving care. Services will be held at Southgate Church of Christ at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 29th. Shaffer funeral home will be handling arrangements.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 28, 2019