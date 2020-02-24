|
|
Jamielou Michell Foster
San Angelo - Jamielou Foster passed away peacefully in her home in San Angelo on February 21, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1971 in Uvalde, Texas.
Jamie is survived and will be lovingly remembered by a host of friends and family. Mama Jeannie Legg of San Angelo and her Daddy Mike Foster and wife Jakie of Sterling City. A beloved sister Brynda Wilson and her husband Robert of Lubbock and two nieces and one nephew. Her loving Gramer, Jo Foster, aunts and uncles, Gary and Cindy Foster and Pat and Dawn Foster all of Sterling City. She is also survived by Frances and Garland Speer, Jeff Ryland, and James and Sue Ryland. She was blessed to have many step-sisters, step-brothers and cousins that played a great part of in her life.
Our dearest Jamie never met a stranger and took delight in sharing her loving big heart.
Please join family and friends to share Jamie's life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 1939 Sherwood Way in San Angelo. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Foster Cemetery on Hwy 163 in Sterling City. Services are by Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
"FLY HIGH WITH THE OTHER ANGELS MY PRECIOUS SUNSHINE" ... LOVE YOU FOR ETERNITY, YOUR MAMA!
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020