Janaan (Oma) Tschudi
San Angelo - Janaan G. (Bott) Tschudi passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Nan is survived by her three sons, Craig Tschudi and his wife, Susan Tschudi, of Malibu, CA, Todd Tschudi, of Bastrop, TX, and Marc Tschudi and his wife, Cindy Tschudi, of San Angelo, TX; two daughters, Nan Tschudi Liederbach of Brentwood, TN, and Pam Tschudi Parker and her husband, Max Parker, of San Angelo, TX; 13 grandchildren, Jordan, Kendall, Kyle, Marc, Grant, Makensie, Evan, Grace, Claire, Madelaine, John Paul, Brendan, and Bridgette; nine great-grandchildren, Eliott, Ashton, Camper, Dillon, Mason, Collins, Evyn, Benjamin, and Penelope, and many nieces and nephews.
Nan was born in Dubuque, Iowa on July 24, 1928, to Freda (Schnee) Bott and J. Earle Bott. She married Harris Walter Tschudi in Nativity Church in Dubuque on June 21, 1948, and they began their adventurous life traveling within the military and starting a family. They eventually relocated to San Angelo where they continued to raise their growing family. Harris died in 1964. Nan never remarried and worked tirelessly for many years for San Angelo Independent School District to support her family.
Nan was a strong, dedicated, resilient, hard-working, passionate, fun-loving woman who lived for her family. She adored music, dancing, celebrating, and simply being with others. Her love for God and the Catholic Church were immense, and she remained a faithful servant until her last day. Nan, known as "Oma" or "GiGi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, left a supreme legacy. She taught the world around her how to love unconditionally, dance away doubt, and truly enjoy all that life has to offer. Nan will be greatly missed and will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends.
Nan was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. The family plans to hold a memorial service to pay tribute to Nan sometime in the near future. In lieu of flowers, Nan's family would be honored if a donation is made to a deserving charity/organization in her name.
