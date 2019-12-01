Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Jane Earline Flint

Jane Earline Flint Obituary
Jane Earline Flint

San Angelo - Jane Earline Flint, 77, of San Angelo, passed away on November 30, 2019.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3rd at Harper Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, December 4th at Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakview Cemetery in Mullin, Texas.

Jane was born in Gladewater, Texas to Earl and Edna Henry on January 1st, 1942. She married Bruce Flint.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edna Henry, her sister, Sue McShan, and her son-in-law, Jeff Robertson.

Jane is survived by her husband, Bruce Flint, daughters, Jana Robertson and Leesa Hurtt with her husband Brian Hurtt. Her grandchildren are Lacy Reese, Michael Payne, and Chuck Grube with many great-grandchildren, Alex, Caleb, Zach, Hunter, Autumn, Amiyah.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the very compassionate nurse at Shannon hospital, Vivian Charles.

Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
