Jane Sue Bogard Johnston
San Angelo
Jane Sue Bogard Johnston, 89, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2019 in San Angelo. Jane was born August 16, 1929 in Garden City, Texas to George and Mattie Bogard. She grew up in Garden City and graduated from Garden City High School. In 1947, she moved to San Angelo, Texas where she met and later married the love of her life, William Franklin Johnston on September 4, 1948. They raised three children Jimmie Sue, Robbie and Mike. Jane worked for GTE Yellow Pages for many years until her retirement. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi where she served as past President. She was a member of the GTE Pioneer Club. In her spare time, she was a seamstress and made a line of chenille clothing that Jimmie Sue sold at the Dallas Market. She also enjoyed making jewelry, gardening, country western dancing and animals, especially her dog "Brandy." Jane was a loving wife, mother, granny and aunt who adored her family and loved spending time with them. She was very outgoing by nature and always had a smile on her face. Jane's life and incredible love for her family, friends and animals as well will remain in our hearts forever and we will dearly miss her! Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill and one sister Bobbie Stafford. She is survived by her children, Robbie Teague and husband Larry of San Angelo, Jimmie Sue McKeller and husband Jerry of Burnet, and Mike Johnston and wife Karen of Austin. Her Grandchildren: Derek Teague and wife Sara, Tara Duckett and husband Adell, Leslie McKeller, Justin McKeller and wife Heather, Brian McKeller and wife Josalyn and Mike Johnston, Jr; 7 Great Grandchildren and one "on the way." She is also survived by her brother, Stanley Bogard and wife Emma, of Big Spring, and numerous other family members and friends. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to Park Plaza Nursing Center for all the special care given to Jane during her stay. Memorials may be made to the of America. The Graveside Service will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Roberta Amos officiating.
