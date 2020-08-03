Janet Ann KorzenSan Angelo - Janet Ann Korzen passed away shortly before eleven P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, due to renal failure and complications from the coronavirus.Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 9:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Allan Eckert, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.Janet was born October 2, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to parents Elmer and Mary Goldenbogen. On May 21, 1955, Janet married her husband of 55 years, William "Bill" Korzen. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2010. In 1979, the Korzens moved to San Angelo where they became active members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Janet was both a member of Trinity Lutheran's handbell choir and a volunteer secretary.Janet is survived by her two daughters, Mitzi Barchet and Kathy Baker and husband Russ all of San Angelo; and three grandsons, Alex Barchet of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ryan Baker, and Robby Baker both of San Angelo. Those who knew Janet will undoubtedly miss her sharp wit, contagious curiosity, and vibrant personality. Even as she grew in age, Janet provided her family with both love and support. She will continue to be a source of admiration and inspiration for all who knew and loved her. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Elanor deRovles, and a niece Jeanie Gillison.Janet's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the healthcare workers and medical professionals who helped her over the preceding months and years.In lue of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity Lutheran School's tuition assistance fund, 3536 Lutheran Way, San Angelo, Texas 76904.