Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
Janet Darlene Johnson


1936 - 2019
San Angelo - Janet Darlene Johnson went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Darlene was born on August 5, 1936 to Arthur and Ruie Keys in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

She is survived by her son, Gaylord Johnson and wife Cindy; daughters, Jerrie Smithwick and husband Joe; Margie Mowrey and husband Chris; son in law Mark Johnson; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Darlene is preceded in death by her husband Anthony Caroll Johnson and daughter Tonanna Lynn Johnson.

Services will be private and held on August 10, 2019. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 20, 2019
