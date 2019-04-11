Resources
1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
San Angelo - Janet Westbrook Underwood, 74, passed away April 8, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas

Janet was born July 23, 1944 to Finis and Mary Lou Westbrook. She graduated from Sterling City High School and attended Texas Tech University and Stephens College. Janet raised her family in Castle Rock and Elizabeth Colorado and returned home to west Texas in 2002. She was generous and caring; she loved supporting local organizations and often gave gifts to friends and family who visited.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Mary Lou Westbrook; and daughter, Misty Windle Robinson.

She is survived by her sons, Phillip Windle and Sam Underwood; Grandchildren, Hailey, Zac and Max Przekwas; brother, Bobby Westbrook and wife Carrie; and nieces, Emily and Keeley Westbrook.

A private celebration of Janet's life will be held in late spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels for the Elderly, 310 E Houston Harte, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 11, 2019
