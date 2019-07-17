|
Janette Paine
San Angelo - Janette "Jean" Compton Paine, 63, of San Angelo, made her transition July 3, 2019, with her loved ones at her side. She took her last breath upon the close of a reading from the 23rd Psalm. Jean had been an accountant in the telecommunications industry. She was born to the late John Pierce and Jeanette Darlene Smith in Brownwood, Texas, on September 7, 1955. Notably, she shared her birthday with two older brothers, who were also born that day, four and seven years her senior. She married the late James Ernest Compton in 1979, and they lived together in Texas and Georgia until the 1990s. Jean is survived by her brothers, Jack and Chuck; her four children: Misty Barron, of Oklahoma, and Jessica, Jeremy and Matthew Compton, of San Angelo. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Stefan and Felicity Compton, and two great-grandchildren. In the 1990s, she remarried. The last name stuck; he did not. Jean loved animals and children. She especially loved cats and the other "strays" her children brought home. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was an avid researcher, home-school teacher, and longtime friend to those who made it into her cultivated circle. Jean nurtured those close to her. She had a particular affinity for the missionaries who tended to her when she was hospitalized. Jean was anti-religion but full of God. The simple words "I love you" she texted randomly and often to her children. Jean was a survivor, a lover and a warrior. She carried within her untapped strength that shone through during her eight-month battle with cancer. The family particularly thanks her private caregiver, Leah, and the friends who visited during her illness. Also, we are grateful for the people of Hospice of San Angelo, the staff at Shannon Medical Center, and the caring providers of Hope Wellness Center.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at San Angelo's Unity Spiritual Center where she was a member.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 17, 2019