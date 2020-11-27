Janice Ann Martin Adney
Brownwood - On Friday 11/20/2020 another Angel received her wings. Janice Ann Martin Adney of Brownwood left us to be with her Lord. She was born to George and Edith Evans Martin on 10/29/46. She was the middle of 5 and the feistiest. Her older brother Donnie, sister June, and sister Denise preceded her in death. Janice was a hairdresser by trade but could remodel a house like a pro. She loved her family and kids more than life. She had 7 kids and was the role model for the saying, yours, mine, ours, and theirs. She leaves behind Denize Jordan of Granbury, Ray and Lori Dove, Debbie Dove and spouse Kathy Wadley of San Angelo, Darrin and Debbie Dove of Charleston, SC, Tonya Dove of Oak Cliff, Allen Dove of San Angelo and Alvin Dove of parts unknown. Denize and Debbie are the best and most favorite of the kids in case you were wondering. Of the grandkids, she loved them way more than she loved her kids, especially Chris Winans. But the great-grand kids, they did no wrong. We would list all the names of the grandkids and great grandkids, but they are too many to list. There will be a Celebration of Life on December 12th at 1pm at Calvary Baptist Church in San Angelo. For those of you who would like to make a difference, instead of flowers make a gift to the American Heart Association
. But if you must, flowers will be received happily.