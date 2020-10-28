Janice Marbut Cook
San Angelo - Janice Marbut Cook, 67, of San Angelo received her much-deserved angel wings on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was surely met by her parents as well as all the animals she loved through the years.
Janice was born in San Angelo on August 19, 1953 to Virgil and Bertha Marbut. She soon became a loving big sister to twin brothers, Larry and Gary. She remained the rock of the family after her parents' passing, organizing and hosting holidays and family gatherings.
Janice developed lasting friendships throughout her 30-year career at GTE/Verizon. She was a hard-working and appreciated employee in the Engineering Department. After retirement, she devoted her time to her husband of 38 years, Virgil Cook, her pets, and even the neighborhood animals. Janice had a love of animals and a way with them seldom seen. The neighborhood birds have been fed 3 times a day for many years. She also fed and looked after any random animal that may wonder up. This included raccoons, opossums, and stray cats and dogs.
There once was a sparrow that had been ejected from the nest. Janice saved this little bird and named her Patty. Patty became another spoiled pet and lived in the house with Virgil and Janice for 5 years.
"Little G" was another injured bird that Janice saved and loved as a pet. While he lived outside, for years Janice could call his name and he would fly to her from blocks away. She had a way with animals and truly loved them all.
On Sundays, Janice made time to watch and support the Dallas Cowboys, no matter what kind of season they were having. She was a true fan. She also enjoyed Texas college football and car racing - from stock cars to drag racing.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Virgil Cook; brother Larry Marbut; brother Gary Marbut and girlfriend Dru Morgan; step-daughter Erica Barnes and husband Neil; step-sons Jared Cook and Will Klabo; grandson Corey Driscoll; niece Cattie Hall and husband Caleb; nephew Stevie Marbut; and best friend for decades, Judy Gill. She also leaves behind her sweet dog Junior and spoiled cat Spot.
Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, October 30th at 10:00am at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, with Mike Burson, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, honor Janice by feeding the birds, loving on an animal, or donating to an animal-based charity.
May Janice's sweet spirit, loving heart, and kindness live on with those that knew and loved her.
