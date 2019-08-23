|
Janie Mejia
San Antonio - Janie Mejia, 72, of San Antonio, TX (formerly San Angelo) passed away, Tuesday, August 21, 2019. Janie was born in Crowly CO on April 6, 1947 to Esteban Montano(deceased) and Faye Montano Aguirre. Janie had a career in Nursing for over 20+ years and was currently enjoying retirement, living with her daughter, Nancy Montano and son David Mejia in their home in San Antonio, TX close enough for her Son Steve and beloved daughter in law Katherine Mejia to visit often from Del Rio. She had a passion for her family from her mother Faye Aguirre, brothers Gilbert (Sherrie)Montano and brother Jerry Montano to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many wonderful friends. Including her very best friends of over 40 years Rosie Tavarez, Cruz Subia and Mary (Magoo) Flores. Janie is survived by her mother, brothers and children as well as many handsome grandsons Adam(Echo) Garcia, Jordan(Hannah) Garcia, Stephen(Chrystine) Mejia, Gerald Mejia, Brandon Mejia, Jaron Fields, Corey Joe (Carla) Green, Christopher Montano and Matthew Montano. Also, only granddaughter Erica Harding. Special Sisters in law Betty Montano, Sylvia Ney and Rosie Montano. And her adored nieces and nephews who remain to remember her wit and charm. Janie was pre-deceased by her daddy, Esteban Montano, brothers Joey Montano, Steve Montano and Ernest Montano. Paternal grandparents Jose Leon and Virginia Lucero Montano and maternal grandparents Reyes and Juanita Montelongo. Funeral arrangements will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home on Saturday August 24, 2019 with burial to follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest next to her Neto. The family requests that this should be a celebration of her life which was filled with joy and love and laughter. Dress comfortably, bright colors preferred and ladies if you had a favorite hat please share it with us. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 23, 2019