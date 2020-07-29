Janie Vignal



Miles -



Janie Ruth Vignal, 84, of Miles, Texas. Formerly of The Woodlands, TX, passed to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sagecrest, in San Angelo, TX.



She was born in Idalou, TX, on October 12, 1935, and was the eldest daughter of Ruby Fae and Victor Bowen. She moved from Idalou to Winters to Miles as a young girl and graduated from Miles High School in 1953, where she was voted football sweetheart and played volleyball. She helped Momma Ruby take care of her two sisters, Vicki and Lou Ann, and loved playing with her brother, Bob. She loved her siblings and maintained a beautiful relationship with them.



She graduated from, San Angelo Business School and worked for many years at Monarch Tile in San Angelo.



Janie was blessed with a son, Kerry in 1954, and a son, Steven, in 1957. She was a working mother and always involved in Kerry and Steve's lives whether it be costumes for Christmas pageants or baseball games. She always mentioned how people would complement her on how "well dressed" her boys were.



She met the love of her life, Charles Vignal, and they were married July 1. 1983. Charles's business of lumber molding and doors took them on many adventures worldwide and lots of traveling for fun as well. They had a house in Santa Fe NM, where they enjoyed each other, family and friends when the Texas heat was too much. One of her favorite places to travel was Hawaii. Three of the most very special Hawaii trips out of the many, were when she took each granddaughter, Heather, Amber, and Karla on their very own graduation trip. She loved her grandkids. Janie probably made a hundred trips to attend ball games, awards ceremonies, graduations, holidays, showers and weddings. Kerry and Steve's families also made many, many trips to The Woodlands to stay with her and Charles as well. All the grandkids were blessed constantly with loving Grandmother advice, conversation, and lots of shopping trips.



Janie and Charles were avid Houston Rockets fans. They were season ticket holders and always had extra tickets to share with family &friends. She was also an extraordinary super shopper and spent countless social shopping trips, luncheons, and movie dates with friends Sue, Jeanie, and Pat.



Janie and Charles were members of Oakridge Baptist Church near The Woodlands, where they resided for upwards of 30 years. Janie loved our Lord and her lifelong faith in Jesus Christ was persistently on display in her words of prayer, conversations with friends and family, and every aspect of her day.



There is a quote that radiates Janie's life and personality that her granddaughters came across:



"There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way, to make life beautiful for others". And that is what Janie did throughout her life, brought beauty to other's lives.



Janie is survived by her 2 boys, Kerry (Connie) Glass and Steven (Trudy) Glass; 5 grandchildren, Heather (Dusty) Hohensee, Shawn (Jamie) Glass, Nathan (Leslie) Glass all of Miles, TX. Amber (Moe) Mosley of Ft. Hancock, TX, and Karla (Tanner) Riewe of Denver City, TX; 11 great grandchildren, Jaxon, Hayze & Creed Hohensee, Sarah, Adaline & Garrett Glass, Emily, Sophie & Ben Glass all of Miles, Ty and Lexi of Ft. Hancock, TX.



She is also survived by her 3 step-children, Charla (Mike) Emery of Jefferson, TX, Saundra (David) Capps of Conroe, TX, and Frank Vignal of Jenks, OK; her 6 step-grandchildren, Christian Carter of Addison, TX, Chad (Brooke) Carter, Clay (Dana) Carter of Kilgore, TX, Miles Hopkins of Bryan, TX, Colten and Cade Capps of Conroe, TX.



Janie is also survived by her sisters, Lou Ann (Ty) Jones and Vicki Mitchell all of Amarillo, TX; 4 nieces, Brook (Cody) Busby, Brandi (Travis) Bennett all of Amarillo, TX, Angie (Jorge) Fajardo and Carrie (Billie) Morgan of Kerrville, TX; 6 grandnieces/nephews; Creed and Bristal Busby, Addison, Anson and Atlee Bennett, all of Amarillo Texas, Nicole Mitchell, and Emily Morgan of Kerrville.



Janie is also survived by her very special friends; Sue and Tommy Hobdy, Jeannie and John Colvin and Pat Suddith.



Janie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Vignal; her parents; her brother Bob Bowen; and her brother-in-law Don Mitchell.



Due to current restrictive circumstances, a private service for family only will be held under the direction of Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, TX.



The family would like to thank all of the staff at Sagecrest Mayfield Unit, for their wonderful, tireless care and especially to nurses: Diane and Paige.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center Baptist Retirement Community; Memorial in honor of Janie Vignal, 438 E. Houston-Harte, San Angelo, TX 76903.









