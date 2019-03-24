|
|
Jared Anthony Lohse
San Angelo, TX
Jared Anthony Lohse, 27, died Wednesday, March 20,2019.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Harper Funeral Home. Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Salvation Army Church with Eddie Burney officiating. Burial will follow in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Harper Funeral Home.
Jared was born Sept. 30, 1991, in San Angelo and attended Lake View High School. He loved playing baseball, as well as the New York Yankees. His mischievous wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his daughter, Harlee D'Lynn Lohse; son, Koltyn Lohse; mother, Teresa Lohse Riley; brothers, Devin Lohse and wife Juliya; and John Riley; sister Brooklee Lohse; nephews, Zayden, Xander, Zeke and Baxter; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and special aunts, Darla Lohse Harper of San Antonio, and Karen Lohse Miller of Carrollton.
Jared was preceded in death by his grandparents; Jerry and Maxine Lohse, and a very special cousin, Erik Ryan Lohse.
Pallbearers will be Devin Lohse, John Riley, Cody Williamson, Laredo Williamson, Justin Long and Nathaniel Davidson.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 24, 2019