Wall - Jason Keith Schwartz, 44, of Wall, TX passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in San Angelo, TX on September 30, 1975 to William R. and Betty Schwartz.
Jason was a graduate of Wall High School. He enjoyed his years in FFA raising swine and participating each year in the livestock show. Jason was a devoted son who loved farming with his dad, helping his mom with the garden and selling vegetables at the Concho Valley Farmers' Market. He was also often found in the barn working on a project. His projects included fire pits, deer blinds and garden carts. Jason was a master on the BBQ pit. One could usually find him at an auction or farm sale looking for a good deal (usually a trailer). He was also an avid gun collector. Jason loved spoiling his nieces and nephews with gifts, teaching them how to hunt, hauling them to the bowling alley, treating them to lunch and his favorite - cleaning up after them when they went home.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Stella Schwartz and Frank and Mary Havlak. He is survived by his parents; his sisters Tisha Schwartz (Alex Rylance), Jill (Allen) Brown, Bridget (John) Mullin; his brothers Neil Schwartz, Todd (Kim) Schwartz; nieces and nephews Austin and Laken Miller; Dylan (Brittnee) and Cody Schwartz; Brett and Drake Mullin; Davis, Parker and Sterling Schwartz; great nieces Layton Schwartz and Marley Miller. The Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 2 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with burial following at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. To reflect Jason's love of barbequing and grilling a donation to Meals for the Elderly or a is appreciated.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020