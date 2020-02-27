Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Keith Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Keith Schwartz Obituary
Jason Keith Schwartz

Wall - Jason Keith Schwartz, 44, of Wall, TX passed peacefully in his home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in San Angelo, TX on September 30, 1975 to William R. and Betty Schwartz.

Jason was a graduate of Wall High School. He enjoyed his years in FFA raising swine and participating each year in the livestock show. Jason was a devoted son who loved farming with his dad, helping his mom with the garden and selling vegetables at the Concho Valley Farmers' Market. He was also often found in the barn working on a project. His projects included fire pits, deer blinds and garden carts. Jason was a master on the BBQ pit. One could usually find him at an auction or farm sale looking for a good deal (usually a trailer). He was also an avid gun collector. Jason loved spoiling his nieces and nephews with gifts, teaching them how to hunt, hauling them to the bowling alley, treating them to lunch and his favorite - cleaning up after them when they went home.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Stella Schwartz and Frank and Mary Havlak. He is survived by his parents; his sisters Tisha Schwartz (Alex Rylance), Jill (Allen) Brown, Bridget (John) Mullin; his brothers Neil Schwartz, Todd (Kim) Schwartz; nieces and nephews Austin and Laken Miller; Dylan (Brittnee) and Cody Schwartz; Brett and Drake Mullin; Davis, Parker and Sterling Schwartz; great nieces Layton Schwartz and Marley Miller. The Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 2 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with burial following at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. To reflect Jason's love of barbequing and grilling a donation to Meals for the Elderly or a is appreciated.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -